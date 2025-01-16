Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor student Neli Rhys has been elected as a Member of the Welsh Youth Parliament.
Neli is studying A-levels in Drama, Law, Welsh and Welsh Baccalaureate at the Pwllheli campus.
She will represent Dwyfor Meirionnydd in the Welsh Youth Parliament, set up to ensure young people’s voices are heard by the country’s decision-makers.
Neli said: “I’m really excited because I think it’s a really interesting process that allows young people’s voices to be heard. It’s really exciting that we can help change things in our country.
“That’s the main goal, for us to create a better country for young people.”
Neli wants to see greater support for young people with mental health issues, and improvements in the education and foster care systems.
“We foster at home so I see a lot of different aspects of the challenges faced by children in foster care,” she said.
Bethan Lloyd Owen Hughes, General Education Programme Area Manager for Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, said: “We encourage students to extend their interests beyond academic work, so I was delighted to receive the news of Neli's success.
“The Youth Parliament is an extremely important forum for Wales, and an opportunity for young people to voice their opinions and formulate policies for the future of our country.
“I am certain Neli will be an active and conscientious member of the Senedd, and that she has a very successful future ahead of her in the public sphere in Wales.”
Neli, who hopes to work as a clinical psychologist or an occupational therapist, is enjoying her time at college.
She said: “I feel like college is really flexible - they do so much for so many young people. I’m enjoying all my subjects and have a good relationship with the teachers.”
