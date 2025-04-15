A-level French students from Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor have been helping primary school children to improve their language skills.
Angharad Thomas, Tesni-Lois Madoc, Umut Baysan and Violet Ellis, who study French in Pwllheli, led a gallic-themed afternoon at Ysgol Abererch, where they spoke French with pupils, played games and tasted French foods.
Angharad said: “It was special and unique to spend time with the pupils.
“Everyone was extremely welcoming, and all the children participated and contributed brilliantly.
“I was surprised at the level of French they already had, and I hope the experience has inspired some of them to pursue further studies in French.
"Many thanks to Ysgol Abererch for inviting and welcoming us. It was an unforgettable afternoon.”
Tesni-Lois said: “I enjoyed answering the children's questions. I also enjoyed listening to them telling me about their visits to France. I found the experience unforgettable and I hope these children will be more interested in the French language.”
French teacher Helen McFarlane said: “It was a great pleasure to chat and play with the pupils in French,
“They were so engaged and confident, and very keen to tell us about everything they had enjoyed learning with you. Merci mille fois!”
Ysgol Abererch teacher Rebecca Lewis said: “We are very grateful to Madame McFarlane and her students for coming to us to celebrate and practice what we have been learning in our French lessons. It was a great opportunity for the children to hear and use the language in a fun way.”
Year 4 pupil Sophia said: “I liked learning a new language and learning about France. I enjoyed the French Afternoon, tasting new food and playing bingo in French with the students.”
Jayden, Year 6, said: “I enjoyed playing games in French. My favourite game was 'Jaques a dit'!”