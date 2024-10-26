Police are seeking the identities of the people in these pictures following an incident on North Street, Pwllheli on 14 September.
If you know who they are, or have any information that could help, please contact police via their website or by calling 101, quoting reference 24000793350.
A police spokesperson said: “We understand the low quality of the footage makes it difficult to identify the individual. However, if you recognise the person, or suspect it might be you, please get in touch.”
NWP Gwynedd South released pictures of the people they are looking for (Copyright: See previous)