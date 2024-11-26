Learners in Pwllheli have been using carpentry to gain confidence in maths.
The Numeracy for Living – Multiply project students made a coffee table, a bug house and more as they built on their maths skills with Multiply.
The project helps adults improve their confidence with numbers in everyday life, with access to a range of free maths courses across Gwynedd, Conwy, Denbighshire and Môn.
One such course was Practical Woodworking and Numeracy Skills at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor in Pwllheli.
Over four weeks, learners engaged in practical and theoretical learning, completing carpentry projects while also learning about the numbers involved.
Students discussed their ideas, learning and applying relevant mathematical concepts required - including measurements, angles, area and perimeter calculations, fractions and basic arithmetic, then set to work completing their projects, which they were able to take home, with all materials and equipment provided.
Learners said the course not only helped with their maths, but also gave them confidence to build their own projects.
Paul Jenkinson, who built a bug house, said: “I love wildlife, so I really wanted to make something which encompasses that.
“I was a bit set back with angles, but Jakub sorted that out for me, and went through a few steps like getting 45-degree angles off timber.
“The course is great, the structure is great, Jakub (Multiply tutor) has been superb. We get to use all these tools as well - I don’t think I would let anyone use my tools at home!
“It has all been fascinating. It’s good to get out as well. This sort of activity can keep you busy, and working on the bug house is a good distraction technique for me.”
Another learner, Jamie Walker, made a coffee table. Jamie said: “It’s all been really worthwhile for me to come along. We have been taught how to take more accurate measurements, so even in the practical approaches you find yourself needing to rely on numbers quite often.
“For me, this course has been all about building confidence. I do know a little bit about cutting wood, but I have always had a mental block with how to visualise a project. Jakub guided me along that process, and helped me massively with my confidence.”
Meinir Roberts built a box to carry her wool in.
She said: “I've enjoyed every aspect of the course. With doing carpentry, there's a lot of maths that comes into it - how to work out the amount of wood you want and so on, how to measure things
“It's a very good course. I've benefited from it, and I've made new friends, learned new skills and hopefully I can take those skills home with me."
Multiply tutor Jakub said: “We do a fair bit of maths behind all the projects we would like to build.
“What we get in these sessions involves measuring, calculating, converting units, and overall everything to plan out your personal projects. Before you start cutting anything, it is important to get it down on paper and have all the calculations down.”