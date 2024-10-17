A fire in Pwllheli has been put out safely and no-one has been injured.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS) was called out on Wednesday, 16 October when a vehicle, believed to be a B&M delivery lorry, caught fire.
A service spokesperson said on Thursday: “We were called to a fire involving a heavy goods vehicle delivering goods to a local shop in the Lower Cardiff Road area of Pwllheli at 8.05am yesterday morning.
“At the height of the incident we had four appliances and two specialist units in attendance.
“The stop was received at 12.41hrs, and one appliance remained at the scene monitoring hotspots in the trailer and awaiting recovery of the vehicle.
“No one was injured during the incident.”
Dramatic video and aerial images of the fire were taken by Gareth Jenkins.
Mr Jenkins, from Pwllheli, said the B&M lorry was on fire outside Treflan surgery in Pwllheli. When the fire was being tackled NWFRS issued a warning to anyone nearby.
A fire service spokesperson said on social media: “We’re dealing with an ongoing incident in the Lower Cardiff Road area of Pwllheli and would ask all residents in the area to close windows and doors.”