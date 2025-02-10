An endurance runner with inoperable cancer hopes to raise £1 million.
Huw Willliams, 53, from Pwllheli, is organising a female-only ultra-marathon on the Llyn.
Last year’s first She Ultra attracted 500 participants; this year’s already has 1,800 entrants.
Huw, diagnosed with inoperable stage 4 neuro-endocrine cancer in 2019, said his illness gave him time to think. He came up with the She Ultra idea to raise £1 million for women’s cancer charities in five years.
Last year’s participants raised £30,000.
Because of his own health issues, Huw is nowhere near the fitness needed to take part in ultra-marathons but has vowed to lift barriers stopping women taking part in this year’s She Ultra.
He said: “The main thing about the She Ultra, as well as raising money for women’s cancer charities, is that every single woman taking part feels as valued as the first one over the line and as valued as the last one over the line.
“The inaugural event was the biggest one in the world last year and will be biggest one again this year.
“Our USP is that we are an event, not a race, there is no cut-off.
“The She Ultra provides a safe space. All the front-facing staff are women; 95 per cent of those working the event are women.
“We want to raise as much money as we can. We have raised £30,000 since January 2024 and want to target £1 million in five years.
“I have chosen five years because that’s the time some people with cancer will get to live once they are diagnosed with terminal cancer, and that’s if you are lucky.”
A pre-event celebration on Friday, April 11 will precede the ultra-marathon the next day.
Huw said: “The majority of the women are walkers and hikers and then you’ve got about 20 per cent who are runners.
“Women are coming from all over the UK, Italy, Portugal, Poland, France, Greece and America.
“We are starting on the beach in Abersoch this year and will finish in The Maes at Pwllheli.
“We’ve got The Maes on the Friday and the Saturday and we have got a big stage.
“On the Friday evening, we will have the opening event and a small procession round the town for anybody who wants to take part.
“Then on the Saturday, there will be music, bands; there will be a festival feel, and there will be a big red carpet finish for every woman. No matter what time of day you finish, every woman will have that VIP Olympic-style finishing experience.
“It is going to be such a great weekend for the women and the local community. Every single woman will be given their medal at the start line to symbolize the women that we have lost to cancer, to take their spirit with us, and also to remember the women who are living with cancer.”
For more, visit https://penllynultra.co.uk/sheultra/. To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/She-Ultra1?utm_term=2My5AJgpg