Pwllheli RNLI members pose for a special photograph to mark 200 years of the charity.
The One Moment for One Crew project aims to create a photographic record of those involved with the RNLI in its 200th anniversary year.
The charity asked its volunteers and staff from the UK and Ireland to take a photo of themselves, their crew or their team, at as close to 18.24pm on 1.8.24 as possible.
Whether lifeguards on a beach, lifeboat crew at a station, fundraisers at an event, or volunteers in a museum – all involved with the charity were encouraged to submit a photo of themselves representing their RNLI role at wherever they may be on this date and time.
Representatives including lifeboat crew, fundraisers, shop volunteers and staff from Pwllheli RNLI have taken part. The photographs have been uploaded to an online portal and will be used to create a montage image.
Since it was founded, the RNLI has saved over 146,000 lives - an average of two lives saved every day for 200 years.
It was founded in London on 4 March 1824 following an appeal from Sir William Hillary, who lived on the Isle of Man and witnessed many shipwrecks.