Volunteers and staff from Pwllheli Lifeboat Station have celebrated 40 years' service and received medals from a long-time RNLI supporter and donor.
They were presented with long service medals on 15 May, marking 40 years of service for the charity that saves lives at sea.
Roger Smith, whose company was a key donor towards the building cost of Pwllheli RNLI’s Shannon class all-weather lifeboat Smith Brothers, visited the station with his wife to present the medals, which also coincidentally coincided with the 100 year anniversary of the company.
Those presented were fundraiser Jill Roberts, shore crew Neil Roberts, station mechanic and lifeboat crew Alwyn Roberts and lifeboat operations manager Andy Vowell.
To mark their long service and dedication to the RNLI, all four attended the RNLI 200th Anniversary Garden Party at Buckingham Palace together with around 2,500 of the RNLI’s long-serving volunteers, staff and their families, in the presence of HRH The Princess Royal, accompanied by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and RNLI President HRH The Duke of Kent.
Speaking after the presentation Alwyn Roberts, said: “I’ve grown up with the RNLI and followed in my father’s footsteps, who was also a member of the crew at Pwllheli. I started as a volunteer crew member and progressed to full time mechanic in 2010.”
Jill Roberts said: “As someone who has sailed most of my life, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed fundraising for the RNLI, especially meeting people during our Flag Day collection days and our station open days.”
Neil Roberts said: “I’m proud to be recognised for my 40 years' service as an RNLI volunteer. I’m currently shore crew and tracked vehicle driver. It’s well worth joining the RNLI, it provides us with opportunities, and we give back to our community.”
If you would like to make a difference to the RNLI charity and be part of the one crew that saves lives at sea, be that boat or shore crew, treasurer or fundraiser, please get in touch with the station on 01758 612 486, or via Pwllheli RNLI social media pages or the RNLI website.