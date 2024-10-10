Two Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor students have spent a week working with lawyers as part of the LEDLET summer scheme.
Owena Williams and Chayika Jones were selected by the Lord Edmund Davies Legal Educational Trust (LEDLET) to gain first-hand experience of the profession.
The competitive work experience scheme offers just 10 London placements each summer and 10-12 in Cardiff.
Owena and Chayika study A-levels in Pwllheli and are applying to study law at university from September 2025.
Owena was selected for the scheme in Cardiff, while Chayika spent the week in London.
Owena, from Morfa Nefyn, studies A-Levels in Law, Business Studies and Psychology.
She said: “I had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in the LEDLET scheme in Cardiff alongside 11 other Year 12 students across Wales who had no previous work experience within the legal sector.
“Across the week we were allowed to meet and work with various law firms and shadow different barristers.
“I had a great time at Blake Morgan Solicitors and with Lucy King, a barrister from Civitas Law. During this time, I got first-hand experience working within different areas of law, which was very interesting.
“Additionally, we visited Cardiff Crown Court, where we were given the chance to sit in on various high-profile cases and met several judges. We also had a Q&A session about their roles and routes into law.
“We took part in mock trials at Cardiff University, where we took on the roles of prosecution and defence barristers, allowing us to experience what these roles are like on a day-to-day basis. This was a nice way to end the week as a very well-respected judge gave us all feedback on our performances.
“The LEDLET programme is one of the best work experience opportunities available for young people who wish to have a career in the law, and I would recommend it to anyone who thinks a career in the law is for them.”
Chayika, from Y Ffor, studies Law, History and English Language & Literature A-levels.
She said: “LEDLET granted me the opportunity to receive insightful experiences on the London scheme, in which I was debating and working with like-minded peers and professionals.
“Beyond that, the chance to meet Lord Lloyd Jones and the CEO of Linklaters was an unforgettable encounter, as they gave invaluable advice and guidance. This scheme has solidified my keen interest and has fuelled my drive for the law.”