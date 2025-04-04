Volunteers from Pwllheli RNLI and Ffrindiau Pwllheli have collected over 30 sacks of rubbish from the town’s Harbwr Bach/Pwll Du.
The volunteers got together on Sunday, 29 March to collect litter in an event organised by environmental conservation group Ffrindiau Pwllheli in collaboration with Keep Wales Tidy.
Pwllheli RNLI Fundraising Chair, Alison Hayes, said: “Our RNLI fundraisers and crew were invited to join a litter pick around Pwllheli nature reserve by Ffindiau Pwllheli. The good turnout filled numerous red bags. We were delighted to support this welcoming and worthwhile community group.”
Andy Vowell, Pwllheli RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: “We were very happy to help out with the litter pick with Ffrindiau Pwllheli.
“Turnout by Pwllheli RNLI volunteers on a weekend was excellent.”