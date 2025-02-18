Railway campaigners are disappointed with a feasibility report on reopening the Bangor-Afon Wen line.
The line closed in 1964 as a result of Lord Beeching’s closures.
Traws Link Cymru (TLC) formed in 2013 to reinstate lines between Aberystwyth and Carmarthen and Bangor and Afon Wen, arguing new railway lines could provide the stimulus needed to kick-start economic and social regeneration throughout Wales.
They are still waiting for a Senedd committee to discuss a petition signed by 12,936 people calling for the reinstatement of the axed lines, submitted by Gwynedd councillor Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn who walked 206 miles from Bangor-Cardiff as part of the campaign.
A 219-page report by AtkinsRéalis, Cardiff, prepared for Transport for Wales, favours building a train-tram line which would not be able to carry freight.
TLC chair Dylan Wilson-Lewis said: “We diplomatically welcome the publication of the report but express disappointment that it is focused on a light rail solution.
“TLC has always supported the restoration of the full heavy rail route, which would reinstate the region to the Welsh rail network and provide a better option of using existing rolling stock to maximise inter-regional connectivity by means of extending regular mainline services throughout the region and beyond.
“Heavy rail restoration would also enable the option of freight services. Above all, reintegration of the Bangor-Afonwen line would generate considerable economic growth to the north-west region, which this report fails to address.
“Light rail precludes through-services via Caernarfon and as a result lacks ambition.
“There would also be an additional cost factor in procuring a new light rail rolling stock fleet that could only be used on this line.
“It’s also worth mentioning that existing local bus services should be integrated to connect smaller communities to a restored conventional railway, transporting passengers to the railheads at Caernarfon and Pwllheli for example.”