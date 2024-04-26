Meirionnydd Ramblers take on the ruined house via Llanegryn Church on Sunday, 5 May.
The walk explores the South Meirionnydd countryside above Cardigan Bay.
We start by heading for the Grade I listed church of St Mary and St Egryn in Llanegryn.
There has been a church on this site since at least early mediaeval times but the current building’s main claim to fame is its beautiful, intricately carved wooden rood screen which some suggest may have come from Cymer Abbey at the time of the dissolution.
After visiting the church, our walk resumes, passing through wide, open pastures and following a stretch of the Wales Coastal Path, with stunning sea and coastal views. Swinging round, we now enjoy enticing views inland, to Bird’s Rock and the ridges of Cadair Idris, before a gentle descent back to the start. Note that there are several stiles along our route.
This is a Group grade C circular walk with a start time of 10am and an estimated finish time of 3.30pm.
The starting place is the lay-by on the A493 (Grid Ref: SH596051) by the turning to Llanegryn. Additional parking is available in the village.
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start of this 7 mile / 11.3 km moderate walk.
Contact the leader, Chris R, on 01341 250814 or 07531 109910.
Yr Eifl summits is the ramblers’ next target on Wednesday, 8 May.
The hill of Yr Eifl, on the Lleyn Peninsular, has three summits; Carn For (444 metres), Garn Ganol (564 metres); and Tre’r Ceiri (485 metres). This walk will visit all three, enjoying wonderful views (weather permitting) and a taste of history.
We start by heading up to Bwlch yr Eifl, the pass between Garn For and Garn Ganol. From here it is only a short climb to the summit of Garn For, which has spectacular views over Caernarfon Bay and the Trefor granite quarry. Retracing our steps to the bwlch, our next destination is Garn Ganol, the highest point of our route and another great viewpoint.
Continuing over the summit we now head quite steeply down, crossing a flatter area before making our final, short ascent on to Tre’r Ceiri, the name being a corruption of Tre’r Cewri, Town of the Giants.
Here we encounter the remains of a substantial Iron Age hill fort with huge stone walls and clusters of hut circles, one of the best preserved examples of its kind in Britain. Leaving the fort behind us, a gentle descent around the base of Yr Eifl brings us back to the start.
This is a Group grade B circular walk with a start time of 10am and an estimated finish time of 3.30pm.
The starting place is the car park 0.6 miles north of Llithfaen (Grid Ref: SH353440).
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start of this 6 mile / 9.7 km strenuous walk, with an ascent of 1575 ft / 480 m.
Contact the leader, Henry, on 07787 753438 or 07387 605398.
Please visit our website www.meirionyddramblers.org.uk for more info