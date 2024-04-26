We start by heading up to Bwlch yr Eifl, the pass between Garn For and Garn Ganol. From here it is only a short climb to the summit of Garn For, which has spectacular views over Caernarfon Bay and the Trefor granite quarry. Retracing our steps to the bwlch, our next destination is Garn Ganol, the highest point of our route and another great viewpoint.