On Sunday, 26 May, Meirionnydd Ramblers take on an historical walk.
The area above the coast of Tal-y-bont is steeped in history dating back over 5000 years. This walk explores this area and visits some of the historic sites.
Set off from Tal-y-bont crossing the Afon Ysgethin and heading first for the remains of an Iron Age hillfort at Pen y Dinas, dating from some 2000 years ago.
The route continues past the Neolithic burial chamber of Carneddau Hengwm, built around 4000 BC.
Although the cap stone has long since fallen from its supports, this remains an imposing monument. A little further on, grassy mounds mark the remains of a manganese mine, opened for five years in 1835 and another seven in 1917.
As we make our way back to the start on footpaths and tracks we catch glimpses of Egryn Abbey, a beautifully restored medieval house, now owned by the National Trust and let out as a holiday cottage.
This Group grade C circular walk starts at 10am and should finish around 3pm.
Start at Tal-y-bont car park (grid ref: SH589218, postcode LL43 2AN)
Please arrive before 10am to ensure you are ready for the start of this 6 mile / 9.7km moderate walk.
Contact Derek (01341 281075) or visit www.meirionnddramblers.org.uk for more information.