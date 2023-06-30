“We are endeavouring to do our best here, but obviously there are faults with the criminal justice system in dealing with some of these particular cases. I believe it can take anything up to 817 days. That’s two and a quarter years for a case to come to court, by which time many individuals who have made the allegations in the first place have cried off. They don’t get any break from this until it has been dealt with in court. So many people actually give up on the system long before it ever reaches court. It is pretty deplorable.”