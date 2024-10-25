The AGM for the popular Râs y Gader will take place at 7pm on 18 November at The Royal Ship Hotel in Dolgellau.
Anyone who has an interest in the race is welcome to attend.
This year Râs y Gader went ahead on the 18 May. It sold out in no time, which goes to show how popular the race continues to be.
Once again the weather was kind to the runners.
A Junior Fun Run was held earlier in the day with young runners of all ages taking part.
Race results:
Male 1st Tom Wood Eryri Harriers 1:28
Female 1st Elliw Hâf Roberts 1:51
The race would not go ahead without all the volunteers who give up their time and help to make the race such a success.
The race committee are very grateful to all involved.
Particular thanks to Aberdyfi Search & Rescue and Snowdonia National Park wardens for ensuring the safety of all those out on the course.
The race committee would also like to thank our sponsors, The Royal Ship Hotel, (Robinsons Brewery), JS Electrical Solutions Ltd Dolgellau, Cyngor Tref Dolgellau and of course the local businesses and community for their continued support.
Next Year’s Race will be on Saturday, 17 May.