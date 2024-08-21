The rate of repeat knife crime offenders in north Wales fell in the past year, new figures show.
A record level across England and Wales prompted anti-knife crime group The Ben Kinsella Trust, to say the rate of reoffending shows investing in rehabilitation is crucial rather than "simply locking people up".
Ministry of Justice figures show the Criminal Justice System dealt with 172 knife and offensive weapon offenders in north Wales in the year to March. 47 had a previous conviction or caution, meaning 27.3% were committed by repeat offenders, down slightly from 28.3% the year before.
Across England and Wales, 31.5% of knife and offensive weapon offenders had a previous conviction or caution – the highest rate since records began in 2014.
The rate of first-time offenders is at a record low, falling slightly to 68.5% last year.
Ben Kinsella Trust chief executive Patrick Green called the increasing number of repeat offenders with knife crime convictions “alarming”.
The overall number of knife and offensive weapon offences dealt with by the justice system in England and Wales fell 3.3% from 19,200 in 2022-23 to 18,600 last year.
In north Wales it increased from 165 offences to 191.
Mr Green said the fall in offences dealt with by the system shows a "concerning anomaly".
"Office of National Statistics figures released last month show knife crime offences have grown 4% in the last year, yet figures from the Ministry of Justice show a fall in number offenders being dealt with by the criminal justice system.
"This does raise questions about whether the full force of the law is being correctly applied in knife crime cases," he said, and said 3,206 knife crime offences being committed by 10-17-year-olds was "deeply troubling".
The number of these committed by under 18-year-olds increased by 20% since 2014.
"It's clear we are moving in the wrong direction. To effectively address knife crime, we must prioritise preventing young people from becoming involved in such violence," he said.
In north Wales, 14% of knife and offensive weapon offenders were aged 10-17.
The Ministry of Justice said knife crime is a "scourge on our society", adding the Government is dedicated to halving knife crime within a decade, making sure the tightest restrictions are in place to limit the sale of dangerous weapons, and ending “the practice of empty warnings, ensuring carrying knives triggers rapid intervention and tough consequences."