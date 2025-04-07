A record number of asylum seekers in Gwynedd received government support at the end of last year, figures show.
Home Office figures show 40 asylum seekers in Gwynedd received some form of financial support from the government in the final quarter of 2024 – up from 38 at the end of September.
It was also the highest figure since local records began in 2022.
Asylum seekers and their families are housed in temporary accommodation if they are waiting for the outcome of a claim or an appeal and are not able to support themselves independently.
They are housed in hotels if there is not enough space in the accommodation provided by local authorities or other organisations.