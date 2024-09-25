More people than ever used the Sherpa’r Wyddfa bus service last month.
Last month’s figures show 72,296 people travelled on the Eryri bus network, the first month more than 70,000 passengers used it.
Cllr Dafydd Meurig, Cabinet Member for Environment said: “Working together with several partners, we are delighted the Sherpa continues to offer an excellent network of bus services to transport people around Eryri in a sustainable way.
“Delivering a convenient, dependable and affordable bus network is a priority for Cyngor Gwynedd and we have recently completed a county-wide review of our services with a view of delivering the best possible services with the resources available.
“Passenger numbers for the Sherpa show what can be achieved when we work together with partners and plan routes that meet the needs of local people and those who visit the area.
“We would like to encourage those who can travel by bus to do so whether this is on a regular or less frequent basis. This helps make local bus services as sustainable as possible, as well as supporting the case for further enhancements.”
The service is run by Gwynedd Council in conjunction with Transport for Wales, Conwy County Borough Council and Eryri National Park.