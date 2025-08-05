Changes are on the way over how a Welsh council deals with waste at its recycling centres which could lead to residents sifting through their own items.
From October of this year, Cyngor Gwyned says it will no longer accept mixed waste in bags that are handed over at its recycling centres.
The local authority says it is introducing the new rule to ensure that everything that is possible to be recycled will be.
For those who are unable to sort their waste before arriving at one of the county’s nine centres, they will be required to open up each bag and place individual items into the correct skips.
Specific spaces will be allocated within the recycling centre to make this possible.
The council is urging people to seek help from recycling centre staff if they are unsure over what item goes in which skip.
They said: “From October this year, to make sure that we recycle everything that is able to be recycled, we will not accept mixed waste in bags at the recycling centres.
“If you have not been able to sort your waste before coming to the centre, you will be required to open each bag and put the individual items in the correct skips.
“Specific spaces will be available in the centre for doing so. Remember to ask the staff for help if you are not sure what goes where.”
A Cyngor Gwynedd spokesperson said on Tuesday, 5 August: “Gwynedd households are making a big difference by their efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle more and make use of the blue box and brown bin collection services provided by the council, all of which is contributing towards halting the climate crisis.
“Our recycling centres offer an additional resource to help residents to dispose of items, and by encouraging residents to sort out the items they bring to the centres in advance will help to ensure items are placed in the correct skips so they can be recycled.
“Like many other councils, we will not accept mixed waste in bags at the recycling centres.” The council’s recycling centres will only accept waste from Gwynedd residents’ homes.
Its website states: “We will not accept waste from any business, shop, establishment, charity shop, club, organisation, event or landlord who is renovating a rental property.
To visit a recycling centre, a slot must be booked. “If you haven’t booked a slot, you will be turned away,” it says.
Other rules in place at the recycling centres include vans requiring a van permit before they can book a slot, cars and trailers of a maximum of 2.4m by 1.2m can access the centres and no larger.
The council also warns: “Although you have booked a slot, it is possible that there will be queues at times. We ask you to be patient and to respect the staff.”
The council has recycling centres at Caernarfon, Y Bala, Bangor, Blaenau Ffestiniog, Dolgellau, Harlech, Pwllheli and Garndolbenmaen.
