Syrian refugee women have raised more than £3,000 for desperate earthquake victims in their home nation amid aid blockages.
Aberystwyth resident of six years Latifa Najjar - who runs the Syrian Dinner Project charity - lives with her husband, Ahmed Sultan, and their three children in South Road.
Thousands of people in Syria were killed after the devastating earthquake of 6 February - which affected eastern Turkey and places close to the border between the two nations particularly badly.
Syria has been in a state of civil war for more than 10 years which has complicated the flow of aid and supplies reaching the rebel-controlled west of the nation to help victims – and rescue those trapped beneath the rubble.
Charities say homes, hospitals and infrastructure have been devastated in a country where, even before the earthquake, more than three million people did not have enough to eat. Nearly 50,000 people were killed across Turkey and Syria in total.
Mrs Najjar, along with four other women who help with the Syrian Dinner Project, staged a fundraising event with Syrian food on offer at the Morlan Centre, Queen’s Road, last Wednesday (15 February).
The majority of the £3,000 was donated to Syrian charity Molham Team and the White Helmets volunteer rescue organisation.
Mrs Najjar said after the event: “Without the kindness and support of many people in Aberystwyth we could not have started our food business let alone be brave enough to organise such a successful money raising event for the latest tragedy to strike our home country.”
Her family are from the rebel-controlled Idlib province near the Turkish border which is already enduring a chronic humanitarian crisis.
The international community has been highly critical of efforts to secure aid for the people in the north western region, with a UN aid chief suggesting the area had been ‘failed’.
After the tragic earthquakes, Mrs Najjar told the Cambrian News: “I woke up and saw the news on social media and was heartbroken. I immediately called my friends to ask them whether they are safe.
“All the buildings had fallen down and they were in the street – and some people I know were still inside.
“People are saying it is like a bad dream – and they can’t believe what has happened.”
Medi James, who helps support refugees who move to Ceredigion, told the Cambrian News: “The five women involved in this food project have had to make Aberystwyth their home for the past eight years.
“Because of the war in Syria, now in its tenth year, they left as refugees living in Egypt and the Lebanon before arriving in the UK.
“Ceredigion is now their home and they describe the people here as warm and friendly.
"They decided to organise a lunchtime event to raise money for the charities helping in Syria.
“The takeaway food stall from Morlan last Wednesday was a great success, many people queuing for meat or vegetarian bread wraps with salad or just placing donations in the box.”
In the north-west of the country near the Turkish border, an area not under the control of the Syrian government, at least 57 hospitals have been partially damaged or have suspended their services. Banks are closed leaving people unable to access cash to pay for food and other everyday items.