The RNLI in North Wales will perform an at-sea relay to mark the charity’s 200th anniversary.
They will pass on a pennant with a red RNLI ensign, embroidered with an RNLI 200 logo. It sits on a unique staff, embellished with red, white and blue rope.
Over three weekends across June and July, the flag will be passed, at sea, between Flint, Rhyl, Llandudno, Conwy, Beaumaris, Moelfre, Holyhead, Trearddur Bay and Porthdinllaen lifeboat stations.
The relay will culminate in a gathering of all six lifeboat classes found on this coast at its final stop in Moelfre. All-weather lifeboat classes Severn, Tamar and Shannon, and inshore lifeboats D-Class, Atlantic 85 and Y-boat will be in attendance.
The pennant will go on permanent display at Moelfre RNLI Seawatch Centre on Anglesey.
Chris Gaskin, RNLI Area Lifesaving Manager said: “The relay is a great way to mark the RNLI’s 200th anniversary and to celebrate the volunteers that protect the coast of Wales.
“Involving all of our lifeboat stations along the north coast of Wales ensures it is connecting all the lifesavers that give up their time to save lives at sea, and these communities will be able to look back fondly on the event in years to come.”