The rate of repeat knife crime offenders in Dyfed and Powys fell in the past year, new figures show – despite a record level across England and Wales.
The Ben Kinsella Trust, which campaigns against knife crime, said the rate of reoffending shows investing in rehabilitation is crucial rather than "simply locking people up".
Figures from the Ministry of Justice show the Criminal Justice System dealt with 85 knife and offensive weapon offenders in Dyfed and Powys in the year to March.
Of these, 24 had a previous conviction or caution – down from the year before when 30 of the 93 offenders were repeat criminals.
The figures also show the overall number of knife and offensive weapon offences dealt with by the justice system in England and Wales fell 3.3% in the past year, from 19,200 in 2022-23 to 18,600 last year.
In Dyfed and Powys, it dropped from a total of 106 offences to 92.
In Dyfed and Powys, eight of 85 of knife and offensive weapon offenders were 10 to 17 years old.
A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said knife crime is a "scourge on our society", adding the Government is dedicated to halving knife crime within a decade.