Two bridges on the Lôn Las Ogwen path linking the Porth Penrhyn area of Bangor with Dyffryn Ogwen have been replaced, with the regular path now open to the public once again.
The old bridges required regular maintenance. The structure also meant it was difficult for pedestrians and cyclists to pass each other, but the path has now been widened.
Cllr Dafydd Meurig said: "This is a very important route, providing pedestrians and cyclists with a convenient sustainable mode of travel between Bangor and Dyffryn Ogwen, whether for a leisure ride, to get to work, an appointment or to shop.
"Of course, the route follows the remains of the historic railway that linked the port and the Penrhyn Quarry and this link between Bangor and Bethesda and the wider area slate landscape has an important history, and it's very pleasing to see plans that breathe new life into this part of the route.
"I'm delighted to see the work completed.”
The work has been funded with support from the Levelling Up fund, the Welsh Government’s Active Travel grant and Sustrans. It forms part of a wider scheme to improve links on Lôn Las Ogwen funded from the Levelling Up fund.