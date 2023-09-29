Mountain rescuers have rushed to the aid of a runner with ‘significant’ head injuries and a walker who fell more than 40ft.
Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team was called to help the trail runner, who fell at Plas Ddualt above Maentwrog, on the afternoon of Saturday, 23 September.
The trail runner had fallen and sustained a significant injury to their head. The team responded immediately and arrived within 15 minutes of receiving the call.
An Aberglaslyn spokesperson said: “As the team treated the casualty, their condition deteriorated significantly leading to a request for a search and rescue helicopter and the Wales Air Ambulance.
“The casualty was airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd.
The team was also called upon last week to rescue a walker who had fallen over 40ft whilst waking near Llyn Stwlan, Tanygrisiau.
They casualty sustained serious injuries to their hip, chest and head.
The assistance of a search and rescue helicopter and the Wales Air Ambulance was requested immediately while the team responded.
“With some fantastic teamwork between the three agencies, the casualty’s injuries were treated and they were airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd.”
The team wish both casualties a speedy recovery.