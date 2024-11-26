Residents in Powys are being asked to help the council find anyone that may be sleeping rough in the county so that help and support can be provided.
Members of the public can let Powys County Council know about rough sleeping they come across by contacting its Housing Service on 01597 827464 or by emailing [email protected]
Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader, said: “With the weather turning colder, we’re asking residents to be on the lookout for anyone who is rough sleeping in the county.
“Each time we know about a rough sleeper we will investigate and look to work with the individual to resolve their homelessness, including whenever possible, sourcing temporary accommodation.”