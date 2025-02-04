Rising floodwater led to the rescue of sheep and concerns about a car.
On Wednesday, 1 January at around 9.30am, Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team was requested to assist a farmer whose sheep had become trapped by rising floodwater.
The specialist water team, assisted by additional team members, moved the sheep to higher ground using the sledge raft in what ended up being a lengthy four-and-a-half-hour job.
Whilst out, the team noted a car in the middle of floodwater on the B4410, Llanfrothen. They made their way to the vehicle to confirm it was vacant. Shortly after, police confirmed the owner was safe and well.
Rescues don’t just happen in the mountains. Team volunteers are dedicated to helping their local community whenever and wherever possible.