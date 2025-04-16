Scaffolding is being erected at Tywyn’s Corbett Arms Hotel in preparation for its demolition.
Gwynedd Council say the condition of the hotel has been a cause of concern for them and the community for years.
Ensuring the building is maintained to the required standard is the responsibility of the owner, they say.
Despite repeated efforts to ensure the preservation, refurbishment and long-term use of the building, it continues to deteriorate.
The council say following a significant collapse at the rear of the building in January, and a further collapse of the ballroom roof in February, they had to take immediate action to protect the public at the time of the initial collapse which has included partial road closure, erection of safety fencing and continuous monitoring of the building.
The council say they are consulting on a regular basis with Cadw and the Royal Commission, but urgent action must be taken to temporarily close Maengwyn Street, Corbett Square and Red Lion Street to traffic from 17 April onwards, with limited access for business deliveries on Corbett Square and Red Lion Street.
The road could be closed for 8-12 weeks.
“The council apologises for any inconvenience and these emergency actions have had to be implemented at short notice on grounds of public safety,” a council spokesperson said.
“As reported previously, following careful consideration of specialist advice regarding the structural condition of the building, having regard to public safety as well as the fact the building is listed, the council has no option but to submit an application for listed building consent for demolition works.
“Unfortunately, the condition of the building has deteriorated to a point where immediate action is required to protect public health and safety.
“As a result, the council has commissioned a specialist company to lead on the emergency demolition and safety works.”