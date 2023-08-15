A MAN who was told he’d never walk again defied medical science in 2010 to complete Tywyn’s Race the Train event to win a medal he promised his youngest daughter. Now, 13 years later, his daughter hopes to complete the same event this weekend to win a medal for her dad.
A climbing accident 25 years ago left Arthog’s Pete Cook paralysed. A keen runner, he had twice completed Tywyn’s Race the Train, and had given his medals to his two daughters at the time, Amy and Bethany. But he was paralysed just months before the birth of third daughter, Rose.
Determined to get a third medal for her, Pete asked race organisers in 2010 if he could enter the race once again. He walked the course using crutches, callipers
His incredible achievement appeared on both the front page and page 3 of the Cambrian News on 26 August, 2010. Now it’s daughter Rose who is hoping to make headlines.
“This Saturday, 19 August, Rose will take part in Race the Train in order to try and win me a participants medal!” Pete explained.
“It’s always been her ambition to gain one and for her to present one to me, just like I did for her in 2010.
“This is a special moment for me and for us all as a family.
“To have this latest chapter in the whole story is one that we’re very thankful for.
“I’d be proud of Rose whatever she did, but the fact that she wants to go and take part in the race to try and get a medal for me is something that I’m incredibly grateful for.”
Rose, 25, said: “It’s been an ambition for a long time to enter Race the Train to try and do for dad what he did for me.
“I remember well that moment back in 2010 when we crossed the finish line together.
“It was a moment to treasure and I’m sure that if this all works out, that this will be another one to hold onto forever.”
Find out how Rose gets on in next week’s Cambrian News.