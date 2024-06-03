A row is brewing about an “ugly” temporary office “dumped” on Aberdyfi Wharf.
Seona Loveman of The Britannia Inn took this photograph of the building put in place while the harbourmaster's office is repaired.
Gwynedd Council say they are looking for “longer term options” adding that “work on the temporary office is not finished, with some external work yet to be completed.”
“It is hideous, a huge, scruffy building site standard and totally inappropriate,” Seona said.
“The poor is now having to deal with complaints alongside a busy harbour.
“It has plastic windows in a conservation area, no windows to half the Wharf Gardens which are public areas, higher than you're allowed to build a shed and scruffy.
“If they have to re-build his traditional office then it has to happen, but putting this pride of place in the middle of the harbour while they do it is unacceptable.
Seona said she has written to the council and was told that the temporary structure was arranged by the Housing and Property department of the council.
A Gwynedd Council spokesperson said: “Aberdyfi is a working harbour and our staff provide an essential service by overseeing and managing all aspects of marine operations within the harbour.
“Our officers need an appropriate office and facilities to undertake their duties, and it’s essential that our staff are able to clearly observe and monitor the navigable channel and the moorings.
“The condition of the existing harbour office has deteriorated in recent years with facilities no longer fit for purpose.
“As a local authority, Cyngor Gwynedd has a responsibility to carefully manage public funds while at the same time continuing to provide the services our residents and local businesses depend upon.
“As a result, a temporary structure has been located in a suitable position on the quayside, which will provide staff with adequate work space and clear visibility of the river. Work on the temporary office is not finished, with some external work yet to be completed.
“This is a temporary arrangement, and the council will also be looking at longer term options to accommodate the harbour staff.”