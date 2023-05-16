The Aberaeron branch celebrated the King’s coronation with tea and cakes in the Legion Hall.
The idea for the celebration and the organisation was that of chair Katie Jones, secretary Chris Carter and Enid Jenkins, former treasurer. The cake was cut by Daryl Evans, performing his final duty as Mayor.
The event, part of the King’s Big Help Out event on 8 May celebrating the role of volunteers, was a resounding success attended by over 50 people who enjoyed a feast fit for a King.
