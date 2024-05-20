Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor has called on the Welsh Government to address the causes of poor mental health in rural communities.
The call was prompted by Mr ap Gwynfor’s discovery of a recent survey, which revealed that the majority of farmers under 40 cite serious mental health as the principal challenge facing the industry.
The Farm Safety Foundation survey found that 94 per cent of farmers under 40 believe serious mental health problems are the main challenges facing the agricultural sector. According to the Farmers Union of Wales (FUW), paperwork and animal health are the main causes of stress for farmers.
Mr ap Gwynfor, whose rural constituency is heavily reliant on farming, is seeking assurances from the newly appointed Mental Health Minister that the mental health of those living and working in rural Wales will be prioritised. Speaking in the Senedd, he said: “Looking at rural communities, I suggest the need for a particular and tailored approach to tackling poor mental health in our rural communities.
“A survey by the Farm Safety Foundation found that 94 per cent of farmers under 40 believe that serious mental health problems are the main challenges facing the sector.
“According to the Farmers Union of Wales, paperwork and animal health were key causes of stress for farmers. So, will a new mental health strategy seek to deal with the causes and consequences of poor mental health in rural areas, and how will the Minister work with the Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, and indeed other members of the Cabinet, to deliver this?”
“Taking mental health seriously ought to be a priority for everyone, including Welsh government, and whilst farming is a fantastic industry to work in, pressures and the isolating nature of the work can be incredibly challenging and support across the board is vital.
“Agriculture carries a high rate of suicide, so access to timely support within rural communities is paramount. As is often the case, farmers find they don’t have the time or the resources to deliver all that is expected of them, which then causes great stress and means that many find that there is no way out of this anxiety.
“In bringing forward their new mental health strategy, I hope the government listen to voices from within the sector, including the farming unions and support groups, and take proactive steps to ease the burden on our farmers.”