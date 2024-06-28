Nina from Gwyrddni said: "The swap shop event will be held on 20 July at the Ganolfan Gymdeithasol in Blaenau, and a separate day at Trawsfynydd on 27 July. There will be stalls and fun activities for the family to start the summer holidays in style. Donations of clean, wearable uniforms from primary school students are encouraged, but families are not required to donate to receive needed items for September.”