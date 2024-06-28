In a bid to support the community and the environment, a primary school uniform swap shop has been launched in Blaenau Ffestiniog.
This initiative comes as a direct response to the ideas fostered by the Climate Assembly Work and the Rhannu Stwff a Trwsio Group there, which work to reduce waste and promote sustainable living in Bro Ffestiniog.
At the swap shop, families can exchange “gently” used school uniforms, ensuring clothes find new homes instead of ending up in landfills. This cuts down waste and also provides a valuable opportunity for families to save money on school uniforms.
Nina from Gwyrddni said: "The swap shop event will be held on 20 July at the Ganolfan Gymdeithasol in Blaenau, and a separate day at Trawsfynydd on 27 July. There will be stalls and fun activities for the family to start the summer holidays in style. Donations of clean, wearable uniforms from primary school students are encouraged, but families are not required to donate to receive needed items for September.”
The organisers hope you will attend, save money, and the planet.
For more information or to volunteer, please contact Gwenlli Evans. Email Gwenlli on [email protected] or call 07557 352116.