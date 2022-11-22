School disco raises nearly £500 for Children in Need
An Aberystwyth school has raised £600 for Children in Need thanks to two discos and an International Evening.
The PTA for Plascrug School arranged two school discos to raise money for Children in Need on Thursday, 17 November.
It had been a long time since the children had been to a disco and for many it was their very first time and there was a real sense of excitement as children arrived, many in their party dresses, fancy dress and Pudsey headbands.
Many parents, guardians and staff helped make the event a success by providing drinks, cakes, decorating the hall and painting hundreds of Pudsey faces on eager children!
A total of £480 was raised on the night – and over £600 overall after adding donations from the recent International Evening.
The PTA would like to thank everybody who supported and attended for making it an evening to remember.
