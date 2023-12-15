Pupils at a Llandysul school have raised £1,000 for New Quay Lifeboat Station.
As part of their 2023 challenge, Ysgol Bro Teifi children have raised money for the RNLI and two other charities by walking 2,023 steps around the school.
Earlier this month the pupils presented New Quay RNLI with a cheque for £1,000.
Attending the presentation was Huw Williams, New Quay RNLI’s deputy second coxswain, who spoke to the children about the charity and water safety.
He said: “We would like to thank the children, staff, parents and friends of the school for this fantastic effort.
"It is very much appreciated and will help us to continue to save lives at sea.”