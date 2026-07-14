A Tremadog school support worker has been suspended for two years after a panel found her conduct was 'misleading, dishonest and lacking in integrity'.
Elin Haf Parry, who was a school learning support worker at Ysgol y Gorlan in Tremadog, has been given the ban following a disciplinary hearing.
A committee found that she had changed school absence records, showing pupils as being present when they were not.
A Fitness to Practise Committee of the Education Workforce Council (EWC), sitting remotely in private on 9-11 June 2026, has found an allegation of ‘unacceptable professional conduct’ proved against Miss Parry.
The Committee found that whilst employed at Ysgol y Gorlan school Miss Parry, from in or around September 2022, to in or around June 2024, on one or more occasions, amended the information of Pupil A and/or Pupil B on the SIMS (‘schools management information system’) registration system - from being absent, to being present.
The committee found that Miss Parry’s conduct was misleading, dishonest and lacking in integrity.
The Fitness to Practise Committee imposed a Suspension Order (without conditions) on Miss Parry’s registration as a school learning support worker for a period of two years (from 11 June 2026 to 11 June 2028).
As such, Miss Parry will not be able to work as a school learning support worker in a maintained school or non-maintained special school in Wales for the period of the Suspension Order.
The Education Workforce Council Wales (EWC) is responsible for maintaining professional standards in schools and colleges and is responsible for ensuring education staff work to required standards and abide by its code of conduct.
Its task is to maintain public confidence in the system, which is why its professional standards hearings are generally held in public and results published by the EWC.
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