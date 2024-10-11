Ceredigion County Council has unveiled its 'revitalisation' plans for the promenade in Aberystwyth.
The council rubber-stamped plans to scrap between 42 and 55 parking spaces earlier this year, despite huge local objection.
Now, it has revealed artist impressions of what the new-look promenade will look like, with wider pavement and a new junction layout onto South Road, saying the plan will 'transform the Prom into a more vibrant, accessible, and attractive space'.
The scheme will also hopefully see both footbridges on the castle grounds repaired by Christmas.
A consultation into the plans drew 327 objections and a 726 signature petition against it.
A cross-party group of councillors then made calls for the decision to be brought back before councillors as they feel it did not receive sufficient scrutiny, but that bid was rejected.
David Day, who runs The Hut on the promenade, called the changes a “disaster for the future of Aberystwyth” and backed councillors who attempted to ‘call-in’ the decision and have it reversed.
Unveiling the plans, Ceredigion County Council said: "The Promenade project will stimulate new investment, creating opportunities and boosting confidence in the town and build on Aberystwyth’s rightful place as an attractor destination.
"The project includes significant improvements to public spaces, such as upgraded street lighting, which has already begun, as well as enhanced footpaths and new street furniture to refresh and modernise the promenade."
Aberystwyth county councillor, Alun Williams, who is also Deputy Leader of Ceredigion County Council, said: "This is a transformative programme of works for Aberystwyth.
"Combined, we are seeing over £60m of investment into the town. The new promenade will greatly improve links with other attractions like the castle grounds and the revitalised Old College.
“It will offer more space for active travel and healthier lifestyles as well as adding to the all-round beauty of the seafront. The consequent increased footfall will then naturally lead to business growth. It’s good to see some of the improvements already in place, like the new lighting around the war memorial at Castle Point.”
Cllr Maldwyn Pryse, Mayor of Aberystwyth added: “Whilst concerned by the lack of proper consultation regarding the development, we accept that the works are finally getting underway.
"There are positive enhancements to the town from this investment especially since the two bridges will hopefully be installed before Christmas, pending the relevant construction consents from CADW being received in time.
"Moving forward, I will be pushing hard for a strong partnership with the county council to ensure that we are fully engaged and work together on the opportunities that will come out of this to further improve our town.”
The project will be carried out in phases, the first phase of the promenade works started in October and is expected to be completed by early 2025.
The overall project is anticipated to conclude by summer 2025.
When will it happen?
A timeline of the key project milestones:
October 2024: Construction begins on the main promenade
October 2024: New lighting installation starts and road closures begin near the university works
January 2025 – Summer 2025: Construction of key active travel routes and upgrades to footpaths
Summer 2025: Completion of promenade works and Tanycae/Trefechan Bridge area
Residents affected by the works have received information directly, ensuring that any disruptions are minimised.
The works have been planned over the Winter to minimise disruption.