WORK on Aberaeron's sea defences continues with the extension of the north pier taking shape.
The last shipment of Norwegian boulders arrived in Cardigan Bay on 17 July and work is now taking place to form the sea defence.
Simon Batty captured these images of heavy machinary moving the rocks into position along the north pier/groin.
The Norwegian boulders weigh between 3-10 tonnes and Ceredigion County Council says they are ‘essential to form the core of the proposed rock breakwater extending out from the existing north pier’.
The £31.59m Aberaeron Coastal Defence Scheme is funded through a £26.85m contribution from the Welsh Government’s Coastal Risk Management Programme, together with a £4.74m contribution from Ceredigion County Council.
The scheme includes the construction of a rock breakwater extending out from North Pier, refurbishment and re-building of pier head of South Pier, construction of flood walls, construction of flood gate at Pwll Cam inner harbour and improvements to the existing defences on South Beach.
The scheme itself was approved at the February 2023 meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s Development Management Committee, with BAM Nuttall Ltd the construction contractors.
In February, minor changes were made, which will see a simpler barrier design following public concerns.