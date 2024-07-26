Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team (ASART) has launched a campaign to raise £25,000.
The campaign, set to run until 31 December, aims to purchase essential kit including waterproof jackets and trousers for team members to be used all year round.
Jemma Barratt, ASART press officer said: "It is essential team members are equipped to head out onto the mountain in all weathers. They can be out for several hours in horrendous conditions.
“Our current waterproofs are not always suitable, especially in the summer when we are often out on the hill in wet weather conditions.
“We hope this campaign can help us purchase this essential kit so we can continue to be there when people need us most.”
The volunteer team rely entirely on donations and receives no direct government funding.
Waterproof gear is critical for the safety and effectiveness of the team and the welfare of those they rescue.
For more information about ASART and to donate, visit https://gofund.me/619a8a2c.
ASART volunteers are on call 24/7, 365 days a year. They respond to emergencies in mountainous, moorland, and coastal areas, providing critical search and rescue services in often treacherous conditions.