THE National Library of Wales has congratulated its former Head of Unique Collections after she was honoured in the King's Birthday Honours list.
Sally McInnes, the library’s former Head of Unique Collections and Collection Care has been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for her services to Documentary History.
Sally worked for 34 years for the Library doing invaluable work enriching our collections.
Elswhere, John Fletcher from Cardigan was handed an MBE for services to the Conservation of Shire Horses.
A Tregaron couple who founded a camping project for children have also received MBEs.
Dawn Marie Davies and Robert Davies were recognised in the birthday honours list for their services to Children, Young People and their Families after setting up Reach Tyn Cae Camping Weekend.
Katherine Ann Hughes from Llanon received a BEM For Voluntary and Charitable Services
There were also awards for former Vice Chancellor of Aberystwyth University, Elizabeth Treasure, who received a CBE; an MBE for Dr Hannah Dee from Aberystwyth University and a BEM for Aberystwyth midwife, Carys Davies.