Shareholders are needed to reopen a pub in Llanfrothen.
The Ring, or Brondanw Arms, closed in September 2024. With the backing of locals, a group of volunteers established Menter y Ring Cyfyngedig to purchase the pub's lease on behalf of the community.
Menter y Ring Committee has prepared a share offer to raise funds to purchase the lease and undertake building work.
Grant funding from Menter Môn and Cwmpas was gratefully received to cover administration, legal and publicity costs.
Now they need people who want to see the pub re-open as a community pub to join the cause by becoming a shareholder.
A minimum shareholding of 100 shares to become a shareholder equates to £100. With a target of £200k, every share counts, so Menter is appealing to anyone who can to invest more than the minimum amount.
The long-term vision for the Ring is to develop it into a community hub to socialise, go out for a meal or coffee while kids play in the pub garden, but also as a venue to hold meetings, clubs and community events such as fundays and gigs. The area is also popular with visitors from near and far, and so the hope is to provide glamping pod accommodation on the land.
Menter y Ring Cyfyngedig Chair Dafydd Emlyn said: "It's such an exciting time for us here in Llanfrothen, as we're a step closer to re-opening the doors of a dearly loved pub. The Ring has played such a big a part in so many lives over the years; socially, culturally and as a first job for many. So it's important to us that the doors stay open so that our children can have the same opportunities and experiences as we did.
For more information, visit www.menteryringllanfrothen.com.
Shares can be bought until 31 March.