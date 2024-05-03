Llanystumdwy siblings have spoken of their gratitude for those who searched the area when their 83-year-old dad, who has dementia, went missing.
Winston Owen’s worried family raised the alarm on Friday, 26 April when he disappeared from home. A frantic 25-hour search followed.
Daughter Helen said: “I didn’t give up hope but I got less optimistic. The police said it’s very unusual that someone of his age, with dementia, survives temperatures of four degrees, but he’s strong.”
Winston lives with son David, near Helen. Winston “snuck out of the house when David was in the shower,” said Helen.
“Dad’s got vascular dementia but it was a nice day and he was feeling good so thought he’d go for a walk.
“He’s gone for walks before, but it was completely out of character to go the way he did. He usually walks to my house very nearby, but not that day...”
Helen said the support they received was “phenomenal”, with lots of people searching and all the emergency services and rescue teams working together.
“I told dad that it was probably a really good training exercise for everyone, and that made him feel a bit better.”
The village hall became the operational hub and police, mountain rescue, lowland rescue, search dogs, helicopters, drones, lifeboats, and locals rallied round.
“Volunteers came from miles away, telling me they couldn’t stay at home knowing a vulnerable person was lost and alone,” said Helen.
“The Plu pub opened at 8am on Saturday. They lit the fire and provided food and drinks.
“Two A4 pages were filled with volunteers offering help; family, friends, people from the day centre dad attends, and many, many others who I will never be able to thank personally.
“Then at 1pm on Saturday I received a call to say he had been found. There were huge celebrations!”
Winston was found in woods behind Llanystumdwy cemetery.
“The area is used to chop and store timber,” said David.
“He managed to find shelter. Rescuers found him on his knees, lying prostrate over the chopped tree trunks.
“It appears he even tried to write my name in the mud. The thought gave me a lump in my throat. He said it was so I knew where he'd been.”
Winston was hypothermic, severely dehydrated and exhausted.
Helen said: “I told him he’s a well loved old man and he joked saying ‘less of the old’.”
After one night in hospital Winston returned home, had a Guinness and a cigar and watched TV.
David said: “Dad loves life and had a strong will to survive.”
“He has great council carers who come in twice a day, and he goes to Hafod Hedd dementia day centre at Bryn Beryl and Actif Gwynedd,” said Helen.
Helen, David and their brother Rob would like to raise money “for the fantastic search and rescue services” and will organise an event later this year.
They would also like to thank Dewi Thomas and his wife who found Winston.
“I owe you a few pints,” said Helen.