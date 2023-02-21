Two sisters from Pentrefelin were successful in the Young European Miss International Pageant in Dudley earlier this month.
Eva, 16, won the Teen section and won her place to compete in Texas in June.
Isla, 10, won the Spokesmodel award for under 14s, where she had to do a one-minute speech to the judges. Although she didn’t win her age category, she is still hoping to go to Texas in June.
The girls have done community and charity work in the lead up to the competition.
Eva’s charity is Motor Neuron Disease Association and so far has raised £580. This included proceeds raise from a 20-mile sponsored walk.
They have also organised a variety of different community events such as litter- picks and donations to food banks.
Both will continue to raise funds for MNDA and carry out work within their community.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]