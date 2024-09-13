A six-year-old boy from Lannor, Pwllheli spent his summer holidays climbing six hills on the Llŷn Penninsula to raise money for a new floor for the village hall.
Rhys Croydon is raising money for a new floor for Canolfan Llannor, an important local asset used regularly by people of all ages. Once the village school, it is also available for meetings, parties and other events.
The condition of the hall floor has deteriorated. It requires urgent attention for the centre to stay open.
The centre committee launched an appeal to raise £10,000 to complete the work, kindly asking for contributions from individuals, groups and businesses; this was Rhys' effort to help.
He climbed one hill a week during the holiday, including Mynydd Anelog, Mynydd Rhiw, Garn Fadryn, Garn Boduan, Mynydd Nefyn and completed the challenge by climbing Yr Eifl.
He hoped to raise £100, but due to people’s generosity he has now raised over £1,000 (cash and online). He is very grateful for everyone’s support.
As the fundraising target is in sight work to repair the floor has begun. It is hoped the centre will open again in the coming weeks.
Rhys’ Justgiving page can be found at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/herhafrhys Canolfan Visit Canolfan Llannor’s Facebook page.