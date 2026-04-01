Two Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) Firefighters recently completed The Great Tommy Sleep Out and have raised over £1,000 to support veterans facing homelessness.
On Saturday, 28 March, Station Manager Paul Armes and Crew Manager Simon Church from the Service’s Northern Division (Powys and Ceredigion), spent the night in Newtown town centre and at Newtown Fire Station.
The Great Tommy Sleep Out is the flagship fundraising campaign by the Royal British Veterans Enterprise. Each March, individuals and groups give up one night or more of comfort to raise awareness and vital funds for veterans facing homelessness. With thousands of ex-service personnel facing homelessness, the campaign helps provide safe homes, mental health support and pathways back to independence. Thanks to the generosity of supporters, Paul and Simon have surpassed the £1,000 milestone.
Reflecting on the experience, Station Manager Paul Armes said: “Taking part in The Great Tommy Sleep Out was both humbling and inspiring, it offered a small insight into the challenges faced by those without secure accommodation.
"While it wasn’t the most restful night’s sleep, with the crew and fire engine responding to a call during the night, we’re incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received”
Donations to Paul and Simon’s JustGiving page remain open, with all proceeds going directly to The Great Tommy Sleep Out campaign.
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