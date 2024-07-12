In the third week of June there was a small but very rewarding exhibition at T Nant Farmhouse at the foot of Cadair Idris, comprising artwork by Richard Morgan and Chris Pugh, and photography by Tom Griffiths.
The opening on 15 June was accompanied by live by music from songwriter Osian Morris, who was also the subject of a magnificent portrait by Chris that dominated the space from high up on the barn wall. Both Tom and Osian are wall builders, and the four friends were inspired to arrange a show of visual art celebrating 'our local landscape in all its guises', especially its 'Cerrig Hudolus' – 'Magic Stones'.
In one pairing, a mountain photo by Tom was juxtaposed with a painting by Richard based on the photo. Another striking item was an oil painting by Chris in which the stones of a wall had been whited out, leaving just the cracks between them showing like veins. The variety of approaches to the stones' 'magic', their physiognomy, history and mythology, was one of the exhibition's pleasures.
All four participants are local to the area and have a strong following. It is hoped they will reprise the exhibition's concept, or similar, when fresh work has accumulated.