A CARDIGAN youngster has picked up an award from St John Ambulance.
Mia Wyn Evans has been named as Deputy Badger of the year by the charity during its annual Children and Young People Competition, held in Cardiff, with Alexandra O’Connor from Pontypridd, named the charity’s official Badger of the Year.
Both members are aged 10 and can’t wait to get stuck-in with lots of exciting new ideas for Badger challenges.
St John Ambulance Cymru’s Cadet and Badger programmes support young people aged 5-17 across Wales to enhance their leadership and communication skills, make friends and learn lifesaving first aid. Each year, individuals compete in regional and national competitions, hoping to represent other Badgers and Cadets in their areas and pan Wales.
As part of the national competitions, the young people created projects linked to their Badger and Cadet topics, which were judged by a St John Ambulance Cymru panel. The final stage of the competitions took place in Llandrindod Wells, where individuals took part in first aid challenges.
Rhys Probert, Young Peoples Development Officer at St John Ambulance Cymru, commented; “We are so proud of all the young people who took part in the Badger and Cadet of the Year Competitions this year.”