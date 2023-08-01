STARGAZERS in mid and north Wales will be hoping for a break in the cloud this evening to catch a glimpse of the supermoon.
Tonight's lunar phemonenon is the first of two supermoons that will be visible in August and is named the sturgeon moon.
The supermoon will appear 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter tonight as the full moon is near its closest point to Earth.
A full blue moon will be visible from Earth on 30 August.
Tonight's Sturgeon Moon gets its name from North American fishing tribes.
They called August's full moon the sturgeon moon since the species appeared in number during this month. It's also been called the green corn moon, the grain moon, and the red moon for the reddish hue it often takes on in the summer haze.
Mid and North Wales offer some of the best dark sky locations to view supermoons and other astral phenomenons.
Tonight's supermoon will peak at around at 7.31pm, rising in the east at a distance of 222,159 miles and will most viewable after sunset which should be around 9pm.
The Met Office forecast for 9pm in Aberystwyth offers some break in the cloud, so those looking to the skies may be able to catch a glimpse of the supermoon.