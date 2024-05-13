Trawsfynydd has been ruled out of plans for new nuclear power stations, with Great British Nuclear (GBN) stating it does not have enough space for its first phase of work.
Despite this, Cwmni Egino, established to look at options for sustainable job creation and socio-economic regeneration, will continue to facilitate the future development of Trawsfynydd. They have carried out work to look at the suitability of the site for a range of technologies.
They said: “We continue to make the case for small-scale nuclear projects to be located at Trawsfynydd but recognise that the decision is beyond our direct control.
“GBN have are focusing initially on sites designated in the existing National Policy Statement for Nuclear, EN-6, which doesn’t include Trawsfynydd. Therefore, our proposition to be one of the first sites to deploy SMR in UK will not be delivered as part of the GBN programme.”
“The UK Government is currently running two consultations. The first consultation is expected to lead a new national policy statement for nuclear that will broaden the range of sites that could enable Trawsfynydd.
“The second may open opportunities outside of the GBN process for development at Trawsfynydd.
“We recognise the frustration of not having firm plans for development at Trawsfynydd. Whilst we continue to explore a range of options, this uncertainty is likely to continue – at least until GBN confirms the sites and technologies it intends to adopt, and the revised siting policy is finalised.
“There are positive prospects for significant investment in new nuclear in the UK over the next decades as part of the UK Government’s response to energy security and net zero priorities.
“This potentially paves the way towards a huge opportunity for north Wales – including Meirionnydd – to benefit from the UK new nuclear programme.
“We are developing a handbook to guide short term actions that will contribute towards capturing region-wide social, economic and environmental benefits from inward investment in nuclear in the future. We will be sharing our approach with stakeholders and will invite comments and feedback to help us shape it.
“We will keep doing all we can to make sure north Wales, including Trawsfynydd, remain firmly on the map.”
MP Liz Saville Roberts said: “It is difficult to avoid the conclusion that this decision is based on political considerations rather than making responsible use of public money and future anticipation of how SMRs will be best used.”