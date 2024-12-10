A couple of short films were shown, one of Denise reminiscing about her school days at St Winifred’s School in Llanfairfechan. Her remark that “The headmistress called me a subversive. And I was!” raised a laugh from those who remembered that she was indeed never one to stick to the norms of society. The other film was a short version of a film that Denise made during an all-woman Himalayan expedition in 1962 to successfully ascend unclimbed peaks in the Jagdula region of West Nepal. The film is called ‘Journey to Jagdula’ and is available on YouTube.