The Student Union president for Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor has been elected.
Troy Maclean will give students a voice at the Gwynedd campus, and will work to enrich the college experience.
Troy studies Independent Living Skills at the Dolgellau campus. He pledges to increase the well-being and mental health of students, and promote a more supportive landscape where all students can feel comfortable in discussing their course issues.
He said: “It’s important to support people and see what you can change. I want to improve wellbeing and have more discussions between the whole group, listen to ideas and suggestions and put them into action.”
Elected as Higher Education SU president is Rhiannon Williams, who is studying a PGCE at the Bangor campus. She was recently on the learner panel for the new Principal interviews. Rhiannon pledges to help students break down barriers and achieve their dreams through the opportunities provided by higher education.
She said: “I enjoy a challenge, I enjoy helping people and making a difference, and I thought this was the way to go about it. I’ve done a Higher Education course already which was my degree at the Dolgellau campus, and I felt there could be slight improvements for the Higher Education side so this was my way of making that difference moving forward for the college.”
Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s Student Enrichment Officer Aaron Beacher congratulated them on their success in obtaining their posts for the 2024/2025 academic year, adding: “I would also like to thank all the applicants who put themselves forward for these roles. Those candidates who were not successful this time are encouraged to participate in voluntary roles within the Student Union to support the presidents, where they will be a great asset.
Munachi Nneji was elected as Coleg Menai’s Student Union President, and Rhys Morris was elected to the same role at Coleg Llandrillo.
Earlier this year, the Grŵp won the Learner Voice award at the annual NUS Wales conference.
The award celebrated the Grŵp’s commitment to encourage and include student voice, through hosting its annual Learner Conference and developing support plans in collaboration with learners.